Erdoğan to ‘urge Putin for key grain deal's revival’

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed the urgency of reinstating the long-stalled key grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia, asserting that he will discuss the matter with the latter's president, Vladimir Putin, in an upcoming meeting.

The agreement, brokered by the U.N. in July 2022, initially allowed Ukraine to export grain and foodstuffs through three Black Sea ports. However, Russia obstructed the deal in July, citing sanctions and escalating attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

"We need to reoperate the grain corridor," Erdoğan told a group of journalist aboard during his return from Hungary on Dec. 19. "We need to ensure that the African countries in need get their share from here."

Efforts are already underway to revive the deal, with both Türkiye and the United Nations recognizing its importance in addressing global food security concerns and stabilizing grain prices in the global market.

The president expressed optimism about receiving a positive response from Putin, saying, "We will soon have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and say, 'Let's do whatever we can to operate the grain corridor.' Hopefully, we will continue on our way by getting positive answers from him."

During his visit to Sochi in early September, Erdoğan discussed a joint plan with Russia and Qatar to aid African nations. The plan involves supplying 1 million tons of Russian wheat to Africa, with Qatar providing financial support and Türkiye processing the grain into flour before shipment.

In response to Russia's withdrawal, Ukraine created a humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, bypassing Moscow's blockade and enabling the shipment of over 5.6 million metric tons of grain and products. Before the war, it was nearly double that per month, according to Kiev.

The risk to vessels is the main hurdle for the new shipping corridor, with Russia warning this summer that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be assumed to be carrying weapons.

Erdoğan also addressed Sweden's bid to join NATO, soon to be voted by the Turkish parliament, revealing that U.S. President Joe Biden sees the Nordic country's accession as a prerequisite for Türkiye's F-16 request from Washington.

Ankara's bid followed its expulsion from the F-35 program due to the deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The president expressed optimism regarding positive developments in both the F-16 issue with the United States and "Canada's promises." He referred to the latter's suspension of export permits in 2020 given "credible evidence" that Canadian military goods and exported to Türkiye had been used in conflicts such as that in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

At the NATO summit in July, media reports quoting unnamed Turkish officials claimed Canada reopened talks on the arms embargo.

"They will accelerate the positive view of our parliament on the issue," Erdoğan remarked, adding that Türkiye is also "following the developments in Sweden closely in anticipation of the fulfillment of the promises made."

Ankara has consistently urged Sweden to take stricter measures against terror groups, specifically the PKK and FETÖ, the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup. Despite legislative changes in Sweden's anti-terror laws since applying for NATO membership, Türkiye insists on seeing concrete and practical steps taken to combat terrorism.

Turning his attention to the Middle East, Erdoğan asserted that any recognition of a Palestinian state post-Israel-Hamas war must include the militant group Hamas. Dismissing Hamas as a terrorist organization once again, he emphasized its political role, stating, "When you talk about Hamas, you talk about Palestine. This means they live in each other's pockets."

Looking ahead, Erdoğan outlined Türkiye's post-conflict agenda, focusing on the reconstruction of Gaza. "We need to mobilize the Islamic world for this. We share with the Gulf countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that we are ready to take part in this issue and do our best," he said.

In response to the European Union opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and granting candidate status to Georgia, Erdoğan criticized the stalled process with Türkiye.

"Giving them candidate status does not mean that they will come and become EU members. A process will be started with them and they will also be stalled," he said.

Türkiye, more ready than many current member states, has faced political obstacles for years, Erdoğan said, expressing hope for a possible "new approach" during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council between July and December 2024.