Erdoğan signals cabinet reshuffle after election

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he will reshuffle the cabinet with new names if elected in May 14 polls, informing the current ministers will race for the Parliament to strengthen the ruling party’s parliamentary group in the new era.

In his last address to his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary group before the elections, Erdoğan described serving the nation as a flag race and stressed all the members of the ruling party will continue their services to the people in different ranks and places.

“Here are our ministers. They will continue serving the people in the Parliament after May 14. We will appoint new figures as ministers,” Erdoğan said. “We are making effort to build the Century of Türkiye with the confidence we will receive from our people in the elections. We will altogether write history of tomorrow’s happy days.”

The current ministers believed to run for the parliament are mostly from the 11 earthquake-hit provinces in order to show the AKP’s commitment in reconstructing the cities and reviving life.

Erdoğan also signaled that he will renew most of his AKP parliamentary group and introduce new figures to serve the nation under the Parliament roof. “There are so many things we will do for our country and more roads to walk. We will do all these altogether as we did in the past 21 years,” he said.

Türkiye has been observing a sustained progress in terms of democracy and economic development since the AKP came to power in 2002 and now it is determining new objectives for the future, Erdoğan said, “This is making Türkiye one of top 10 economies in the world. Our income per capita has reached $10,650 and it will rise further. The upcoming polls will be a test for this.”

15 percent reduction in electricity prices

Erdoğan announced important reductions in the utility prices starting from April 1. Electricity prices will be decreased 15 percent for everyone, and natural gas will be sold 20 percent cheaper to the industrial facilities, Erdoğan said, adding the government will continue to support the private sector who wants to produce and export.

On Türkiye’s first indigenous automobile, the TOGG, Erdoğan said more than 177,000 people have already applied to buy this car and informed that the first delivery will be made next week.

“This picture shows the genuine interest of our people to Türkiye’s first national car,” he stated.