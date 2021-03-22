Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

  • March 22 2021 12:44:00

President and Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will reveal a comprehensive manifestation about his party’s objectives in the coming period including a road map for 2023, the year Turkey will celebrate its centennial and hold parliamentary and presidential elections.

The AKP’s seventh convention will be held in Ankara on March 24 with the motto “Trust and Stability for Turkey.” Although the convention will be held physically in a large sports hall in Ankara, the number of invitees and participants will be kept limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

The AKP’s 1,560 delegates, its senior officials as well as the ministers and other senior ranking members will be present at the convention. The party has invited representatives from 11 political parties to the convention while the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) announced that it will deploy a high-level delegation to attend the AKP’s convention.

Erdoğan told reporters last week that the speech he will deliver at the convention will reflect the party’s manifestation for 2023. “2023 will mark a new milestone for the transformation in Turkey,” he had stated.

Erdoğan is expected to renew the brass at the AKP by renewing a good portion of the members of the central-decision and executive bodies and to appoint new figures to the key positions. It is expected that he will renew the majority of the AKP’s 16-member central decision-making body (MYK) after the convention.

The AKP is also mulling some amendments in its internal regulation.

