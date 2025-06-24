Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stressed that he will intensify his efforts to bring Russian and Ukrainian leaders around the same table during the NATO Summit where United States President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky will also attend.

Erdoğan departed for Netherlands on June 24 to attend the NATO Summit where the leaders and officials of the 32 allies will be present to discuss increasing the alliance’s defense expenditures, security and defense capacity of the alliance in the face of growing conflicts across the world, including the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine cannot last forever. A table for peace should be established at the highest level. During the summit we will explain our allies that we will not stop our efforts until peace is reached,” Erdoğan told reporters before his departure to the Hague.

Recalling that Türkiye has exerted efforts to end the war between the two sides through direct talks in Istanbul in the past months, Erdoğan said his meetings at NATO will focus on resuming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan was scheduled to meet U.S. President Trump late on June 24 and the German, British and Dutch prime ministers on June 25.

“We are making plans for the continuation of the Istanbul talks,” Erdoğan said.

On the war between Israel and Iran, Erdoğan welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the two sides and urged full implementation. “Israeli attacks on Iran have triggered a bigger threat to regional peace. These reckless moves of Israel are unacceptable. Global actors should take effective measures, otherwise the whole word will pay the price,” Erdoğan urged.

He also slammed Israel’s ongoing attacks on civilians in Gaza and blockage of humanitarian aid into the enclave. “We want Israel to end the weaponization of hunger. Permanent peace must be ensured as soon as possible,” he underlined and call for an end to Israeli aggression in the region.

Terror attack on a church in Damascus

On a question about a recent attack by the ISIL terrorist organization against a church in Damascus that killed 22 people, Erdoğan offered his condolences to the people and government of Syria.

“Terror has long been used as a tool in our region. We are the country that knows best about the real face of DAESH. It was us who gave the heaviest blow on this terror organization through our Operation Euphrates Sheild,” the president stressed.

The new administration in Syria is working hard for the stability and peace across the country and determined to fight against all sorts of terror organizations, President Erdoğan said, adding Ankara will continue to support Damascus’ efforts.

On the government’s efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye after PKK announced its decision to disband and dissolve, Erdoğan vowed that they will continue to work to this end despite regional developments and conflicts.