Erdoğan to meet American CEOs in September

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with CEOs of some of the largest American companies in September, Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) Chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ has announced.

Erdoğan will attend the round table meeting with the chief executives of 25 companies on the Fortune 100 list on Sept. 20, Yalçındağ said.

Yalçındağ recalled that CEOs and presidents of big American companies, including Amazon, Space X, Coca-Cola, Ford, Boeing, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and P&G, attended last year’s round table.

“This year, American companies will learn about the investment opportunities in the 'Century of Türkiye' directly from the top official,” he said.

Yalçındağ also said that the 13th Türkiye Investment Conference will take place in New York on Sept. 19.

This will be a road show for Türkiye’s new economy program, as Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will also be attending the event, Yalçındağ added.

“We are inviting the executives of the U.S.’ leading finance companies and banks as well as CEOs of Türkiye’s largest publicly traded 50 companies and largest banks to the Investment Conference,” he said.

Türkiye and the U.S. set a target of boosting the bilateral trade to $100 billion during the Trump administration, Yalçındağ noted. “This target has not been changed, and following the latest NATO summit, this target could be achieved even more easily. After the elections in Türkiye, there has been a growing appetite among American companies for investments in Türkiye,” he added.