Erdoğan to hold final meeting with AKP board

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will convene his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) current top board members for the last time on Feb. 17, ahead of the party’s upcoming grand congress later this month.

 

The meeting is expected to focus on final preparations for the main congress scheduled for Feb. 23 in Ankara, as well as Erdoğan’s key messages to the party’s base.

 

The congress process, which included youth and women’s branch meetings, was finalized with the Istanbul gathering on Feb. 7.

 

In a handover ceremony, Abdullah Özdemir replaced Osman Nuri Kabaktepe as head of the party’s Istanbul branch. Özdemir has since formed a team of 15 members, including three women.

 

Erdoğan is expected to reshape his election team and chart a new political strategy, making changes across the cabinet, AKP’s parliamentary group and party organization.

 

Reports suggest a major shake-up in the party’s central executive board, with Erdoğan likely to appoint new figures capable of playing a “more effective role” in policy-making.

 

In recent events, Erdoğan has signaled a push for change and renewal in his party, frequently referencing the upcoming congress in provincial meetings.

 

AKP last held an extraordinary congress in October 2023, during which Erdoğan was reelected as leader.

 

The event saw a significant reshuffle in the party’s central decision-making body, with 49 members losing their seats while 26 retained their positions.

