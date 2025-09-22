Erdoğan to address UN Palestinian statehood conference in New York

NEW YORK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will speak at a high-level conference on Palestinian statehood Monday at the U.N. General Assembly, as several Western nations move to formally recognize Palestine.

The event, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to revive the stalled two-state solution, with an independent Palestine alongside Israel within secure borders.

Before departing for New York on Sunday, Erdoğan noted that this year's assembly stands out due to anticipated recognitions of Palestine by multiple countries.

"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he said.

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized Palestine on Sunday, with more announcements expected during the high-level week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to declare France's recognition at the conference.

The U.S. denied a visa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, preventing in-person attendance, but the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to allow his address via video link.

Palestine gained non-member observer status at the U.N. in 2012.

The Security Council has approved Palestine's observer participation in discussions on the occupied territories.However, full U.N. membership requires Security Council approval, where the U.S. holds veto power.