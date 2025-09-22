Erdoğan to address UN Palestinian statehood conference in New York

Erdoğan to address UN Palestinian statehood conference in New York

NEW YORK
Erdoğan to address UN Palestinian statehood conference in New York

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will speak at a high-level conference on Palestinian statehood Monday at the U.N. General Assembly, as several Western nations move to formally recognize Palestine.

The event, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to revive the stalled two-state solution, with an independent Palestine alongside Israel within secure borders.

Before departing for New York on Sunday, Erdoğan noted that this year's assembly stands out due to anticipated recognitions of Palestine by multiple countries.

"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he said.

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized Palestine on Sunday, with more announcements expected during the high-level week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to declare France's recognition at the conference.

The U.S. denied a visa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, preventing in-person attendance, but the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to allow his address via video link.

Palestine gained non-member observer status at the U.N. in 2012.

The Security Council has approved Palestine's observer participation in discussions on the occupied territories.However, full U.N. membership requires Security Council approval, where the U.S. holds veto power.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

    Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

  2. Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

    Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

  3. Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

    Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

  4. US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy

    US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy

  5. Chip maker Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

    Chip maker Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
Recommended
Türkiye marks 75 years of diplomatic ties with Latin American, Caribbean nations

Türkiye marks 75 years of diplomatic ties with Latin American, Caribbean nations
Türkiye hails Syrias remarkable progress despite challenges

Türkiye hails Syria's 'remarkable progress' despite challenges
US influence on Israel may be weaker than assumed, says Fidan

US influence on Israel may be weaker than assumed, says Fidan
Intel chief discusses anti-terror bid with Syrian president

Intel chief discusses anti-terror bid with Syrian president
Türkiye, Spain stand together on Gaza crisis, says minister

Türkiye, Spain stand together on Gaza crisis, says minister
Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza

Fidan holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian FMs on Gaza
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

The General Directorate of Turkish Coal Enterprises (TKİ) is set to expand its solar power capacity to 24 megawatts by 2026, generating about 41 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿