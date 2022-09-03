Erdoğan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff

Türkiye can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which is occupied by Moscow’s troops, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sept. 3. 

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal," the Turkish presidency said, referring to a grain export agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow with the United Nations and Türkiye as guarantors.

Last month, Erdoğan warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster when he visited Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are worried. We do not want another Chernobyl," the Turkish leader had said.

There has been growing alarm over Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under Russian control.

Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Zaporizhzhia, with the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s chief, Rafael Grossi, saying that the site had been damaged in fighting.

Türkiye, which has friendly ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has supplied Ukraine with drones and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.

Before meeting with Zelensky, Erdoğan met with Putin in Sochi where the two countries pledged to boost their economic cooperation.

During their phone call on Saturday, Erdoğan and Putin agreed to talk further in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on September 15-16, the presidency said.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried on Sept. 3 after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
