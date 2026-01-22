Erdoğan tells Brazil’s Lula Türkiye backs all Gaza peace initiatives

Erdoğan tells Brazil’s Lula Türkiye backs all Gaza peace initiatives

ANKARA
Erdoğan tells Brazil’s Lula Türkiye backs all Gaza peace initiatives

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that Türkiye considers “all initiatives” aimed at establishing peace in Gaza to be important, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a phone call on Jan. 21, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said in a readout shared on NSosyal.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue efforts to end what he described as the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, help establish peace and support the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

He also expressed appreciation for Brazil’s refusal to remain silent in the face of what he called “genocide” in Gaza, the statement said.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye would keep working to develop relations with Brazil across multiple fields.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul

Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul
Parliament speaker urges Muslim states to discuss joint defence mechanism

Parliament speaker urges Muslim states to discuss joint defence mechanism
CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Turkish top diplomat meets US envoy over Syria developments

Turkish top diplomat meets US envoy over Syria developments
Fidan discusses Gaza peace plan with Arab counterparts

Fidan discusses Gaza peace plan with Arab counterparts
Türkiye, Uzbekistan to convene quadruple strategic talks in Ankara

Türkiye, Uzbekistan to convene quadruple strategic talks in Ankara
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿