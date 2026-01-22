Erdoğan tells Brazil’s Lula Türkiye backs all Gaza peace initiatives

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that Türkiye considers “all initiatives” aimed at establishing peace in Gaza to be important, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a phone call on Jan. 21, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said in a readout shared on NSosyal.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue efforts to end what he described as the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, help establish peace and support the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

He also expressed appreciation for Brazil’s refusal to remain silent in the face of what he called “genocide” in Gaza, the statement said.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye would keep working to develop relations with Brazil across multiple fields.