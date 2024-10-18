Erdoğan stresses need to broaden dialogue, unity in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the necessity for Türkiye to broaden dialogue within society during the period of escalating tensions in the region, saying that unity is key to resolving regional issues.

"We must expand the dialogue within our society at this time of heightened regional tensions. When we stand united for Turkey, we can overcome any adversity and resolve various challenges. If a breach is opened in our inner fortress, the struggle we are waging abroad will be meaningless,” Erdoğan said at an event of the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries in Istanbul on Oct. 18.

“We expect political parties, trade unions and non-governmental organizations, regardless of their views, to support our brotherhood mobilization,” he added.

Erdoğan emphasized the crucial role of dialogue and unity in fostering a climate of political softening that permeates society.

His comments came after alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) leader, Devlet Bahçeli, shook hands with Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-leader Tuncer Bakırhan and other MPs during a plenary session on Oct. 1.

Bahçeli then described the gesture as a "message of our national unity and brotherhood" on Oct. 8.

Highlighting significant advancements in Türkiye’s economic policies, Erdoğan asserted that the government will persist in its efforts to support employment-enhancing initiatives.

"We have made noteworthy progress in our fight against inflation, which is gradually being restrained. In the past four months, it has declined by 26.1 percentage points. We recognize that this is not sufficient. We must exercise a bit more patience to witness favorable outcomes."

"Our economic policies are not one-dimensional."

The government is unwavering in its commitment to fiscal discipline and will implement structural reforms without delay, he affirmed.

"We will facilitate our real sector in making the necessary leap forward. We will reinforce industrial zones and industrial estates with rail infrastructure."

“Türkiye’s reserves continue to grow. As of September, exports have surpassed $261 billion, and our foreign currency reserves have reached $156 billion. The labor market is performing exceptionally well, with over 600,000 women reintroduced into the workforce.”

Despite the $104 billion burden imposed by the earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023, Türkiye began to see the effects of the policies implemented to enhance citizens' welfare, Erdoğan said.

Despite the tumultuous and turbulent conditions of the global economy, Erdoğan highlighted that Türkiye remains one of the most stable economies in the region.