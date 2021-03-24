Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders

  • March 24 2021 08:57:00

Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi over the phone, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate on March 23. 

During the phone conversation, Erdoğan said the 2016 Turkey-EU migration deal needs to be updated as part of a positive agenda, adding a new deal is a basis of revitalizing the positive agenda trying to be created in Turkey-EU relations.

It is necessary to carry out this work with a holistic approach, including visa liberalization, updating Turkey’s 1995 Customs Union with the EU, and opening the negotiation chapters, he said.

Turkey sides with stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, Erdoğan said, adding that his country supports the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two sovereign and equal states on Cyprus.

Also, Erdoğan congratulated Draghi for being elected Italy's new prime minister. 

Speaking on Turkey-Italy relations, Erdoğan said strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the common geography.

The duo also discussed the steps to boost the bilateral ties and regional issues.

The countries are committed to the goal of expanding the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, and they want to continue the momentum they have achieved, especially in the defense industry, he said.

Touching upon Turkey's EU membership, Erdoğan stressed that full membership is the country's strategic goal, and said he believes that Italy will continue its strong support to Turkey in this issue.

Erdoğan also noted the significance of fair responsibility and burden-sharing in the matter of asylum seekers.  

Erdoğan, Merkel talk over phone

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the phone discussed regional issues and steps to improve Turkey-Germany and Turkey-EU relations.

We have witnessed all together the positive feedback of promoting dialogue on Turkey-EU relations. Merkel's personal contribution played an important role in the formation of this atmosphere, Erdogan said.

He also went on to say that an effort should be made to avoid spoiling the current situation by some EU member countries which do not want to understand the value of EU-Turkey relations.

He expected the report to be submitted to the EU Summit to reflect proposals for the future of Turkey-EU relations with an objective and constructive perspective in the direction of the positive agenda.

Turkey sides with the cooperation in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, he underlined, saying Greece should be encouraged to continue the dialogue efficiently.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

    Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

  3. Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

    Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

  4. Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

    Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

  5. Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

    Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties
NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says
Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off

Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off
Europe’s security determined by Turkey, says Hungary

Europe’s security determined by Turkey, says Hungary
WORLD NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers showed support for strengthening the military alliance by the end of the decade, the NATO chief said on March 23.
ECONOMY Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s electricity generation from solar power plants soared by 50%, the country’s energy and natural resources minister said on March 23, citing data from February 2020.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.