Erdoğan slams CHP leader’s pledge to reinstate fired public servants

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for vowing to reinstate public servants dismissed by decree-laws without a judicial decision.

“Türkiye is a state of law. Since when have you become a judiciary in this state of law and use the powers and rights of the judiciary on your own?” he told reporters on Sept. 2.

He stated that Kılıçdaroğlu currently does not have any acquired, obtained, authority, or right given to him by the nation.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that they would reinstate those who were dismissed from the “peace academy” with the decree-law and those who were acquitted in court but were not taken back to their posts.

“It is deceiving the citizens who are currently waiting for something regarding the decree-law,” Erdoğan said.

He called on the CHP leader to first fulfill the promises made to the citizens in the metropolitan municipalities of the opposition party.” How were the water coins promised? Where are the water coins now?” he asked.

“Unfortunately, all of these are nothing but lies about the 2023 elections. All lies. Türkiye is a state of law, and within this state of law, we, as politicians, cannot use such authority to make the decisions that the decree-law has to make,” Erdoğan said.

In the rule of law, the authority of judges and prosecutors belongs to them, therefore, a politician does not have the right to use this authority, he noted.

Thousands of people were dismissed from public duties with the decrees published within the state of emergency imposed after the coup in 2016. The dismissals are authorized by the cabinet and require no parliamentary approval under the state of emergency.

