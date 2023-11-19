Erdoğan signals shift in presidential election system

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced his desire for the transition from the current "50+1" system, where the candidate must secure more than half of the votes in presidential elections, to another one where the runner with the majority of votes is elected.

"The change in the '50+1' requirement would be appropriate. Transitioning to a system where the candidate with the majority is elected would expedite the presidential election, avoiding complications and misguided paths. The existing 50+1 obligation is leading political parties down the wrong paths," Erdoğan told a group of journalists upon his return from a visit to Berlin on Nov. 17.

In the presidential elections in May, six parties, including the main opposition the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party, joined forces under the banner of the Nation Alliance.

"However, when it is stated that the candidate with the highest number of votes will be elected, the election will be completed swiftly," Erdoğan added.

Reiterating his desire for a change in the current constitution, Erdoğan emphasized that the constitution prepared after the 1980 military coup still carries a similar mindset.

Despite amendments made to the current constitution over the last years, it has failed to erase this mentality, necessitating the creation of a new one, the president noted.

"The presence of the coup mentality in the lines of our current constitution is the most disturbing issue for us. Moreover, the world has changed significantly from the 1980s to the present. Although efforts have been made to reflect these changes in the constitution, they have not eliminated the textual integrity of our current constitution."

Erdoğan highlighted that his government places great importance on introducing a new, civilian, inclusive and fully compatible constitution that meets the requirements of the era.

"We have initiated new constitution works in the parliament several times, but due to the opposition's obstruction and failure to fulfill its promises, it has always remained incomplete. We stand behind our promises and will deliver to our people the civil constitution they deserve,” he added.