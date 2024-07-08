Erdoğan sets World Cup as target after Türkiye's Euros exit

Erdoğan sets World Cup as target after Türkiye's Euros exit

ANKARA
Erdoğan sets World Cup as target after Türkiyes Euros exit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup following Türkiye's elimination in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, expressing optimism about the national team's future prospects.

"From now on, we will walk by raising the target," Erdoğan told journalists aboard his return flight from Germany on July 7.

Erdoğan attended the match at Berlin's Olympiastadion the previous day, where Türkiye played the quarterfinals of a major competition for the first time since 2008.

The team took the lead against the Netherlands with a header from Samet Akaydin, but the Dutch equalized through Stefan de Vrij, and an own goal by Mert Müldür secured the Netherlands' progression to the semifinals, where they will face England.

"Now, we have the World Cup in 2026 and the European Championship in 2028. We have a chance to prepare for them in the best way possible and take the rematch there," Erdoğan said.

"We have a young national team. We can prepare for this period with a much more trained, much more organized national team."

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with Argentina as the defending champion.

Erdoğan's attendance at the match came amid a diplomatic row over a controversial hand gesture made by Turkish defender Merih Demiral during a win over Austria.

Demiral was suspended for two games by UEFA on July 5 for "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" and "bringing the sport of football into disrepute," causing him to miss the quarterfinal.

Erdoğan criticized the suspension as "a political decision that cannot be explained."

"To put it bluntly, UEFA's two-match ban on Merih has cast a serious shadow over the championship," Erdoğan said. "This decision has darkened consciences, but it did not affect the morale and motivation of our national team."

Following the match, Erdoğan visited the locker room to congratulate the Turkish players.

"The West's approach to us in terms of mentality has never changed," Erdoğan said. "This punishment given to Merih is not a punishment against Merih's person, but against the structure of Türkiye as a nation."

German officials had condemned Demiral's hand gesture before UEFA launched an investigation into the incident. The diplomatic tensions escalated, with ambassadors from both countries being summoned in tit-for-tat moves.

The Netherlands, overcoming the pressure from tens of thousands of Turkish fans and Türkiye's energetic play, advanced to their first Euros semifinal since 2004.

They will face England, who kept their hopes of a first major tournament win in 58 years alive by defeating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the earlier game on July 6.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen
LATEST NEWS

  1. 13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

    13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

  2. Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

    Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

  3. Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

    Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

  4. IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

    IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

  5. Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics

    Airport worker unions call for strike week before Olympics
Recommended
13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen

13-year-old Turkish chess player defeats legend Magnus Carlsen
Fire zones in countrys southeast declared disaster areas

Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite deployed

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite deployed
Turkish voice actors warn of AIs ‘slow integration’

Turkish voice actors warn of AI's ‘slow integration’
Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation

Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation
Zonguldaks hidden Roman mosaics ‘may boost tourism’

Zonguldak's hidden Roman mosaics ‘may boost tourism’
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set for launch

Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite set for launch
WORLD Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Several fires broke out in towns and areas in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli overnight heavy shelling, local media reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿