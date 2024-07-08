Erdoğan sets World Cup as target after Türkiye's Euros exit

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup following Türkiye's elimination in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, expressing optimism about the national team's future prospects.

"From now on, we will walk by raising the target," Erdoğan told journalists aboard his return flight from Germany on July 7.

Erdoğan attended the match at Berlin's Olympiastadion the previous day, where Türkiye played the quarterfinals of a major competition for the first time since 2008.

The team took the lead against the Netherlands with a header from Samet Akaydin, but the Dutch equalized through Stefan de Vrij, and an own goal by Mert Müldür secured the Netherlands' progression to the semifinals, where they will face England.

"Now, we have the World Cup in 2026 and the European Championship in 2028. We have a chance to prepare for them in the best way possible and take the rematch there," Erdoğan said.

"We have a young national team. We can prepare for this period with a much more trained, much more organized national team."

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with Argentina as the defending champion.

Erdoğan's attendance at the match came amid a diplomatic row over a controversial hand gesture made by Turkish defender Merih Demiral during a win over Austria.

Demiral was suspended for two games by UEFA on July 5 for "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" and "bringing the sport of football into disrepute," causing him to miss the quarterfinal.

Erdoğan criticized the suspension as "a political decision that cannot be explained."

"To put it bluntly, UEFA's two-match ban on Merih has cast a serious shadow over the championship," Erdoğan said. "This decision has darkened consciences, but it did not affect the morale and motivation of our national team."

Following the match, Erdoğan visited the locker room to congratulate the Turkish players.

"The West's approach to us in terms of mentality has never changed," Erdoğan said. "This punishment given to Merih is not a punishment against Merih's person, but against the structure of Türkiye as a nation."

German officials had condemned Demiral's hand gesture before UEFA launched an investigation into the incident. The diplomatic tensions escalated, with ambassadors from both countries being summoned in tit-for-tat moves.

The Netherlands, overcoming the pressure from tens of thousands of Turkish fans and Türkiye's energetic play, advanced to their first Euros semifinal since 2004.

They will face England, who kept their hopes of a first major tournament win in 58 years alive by defeating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the earlier game on July 6.