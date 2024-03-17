Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

KONYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has asserted Türkiye's trajectory towards becoming a global powerhouse in various domains.

"We have preserved our country's full potential while bolstering it across all fronts," Erdoğan said during a rally in the central province of Konya on March 17.

His remarks come ahead of the upcoming local elections slated for March 31.

"At this point, we are at the stage of reaching a new level in every respect and becoming one of the world's largest economies and political powers," Erdoğan proclaimed.

"We are in a position to make this critical leap as long as we maintain the climate of trust and stability."

The president suggested his administration's efforts in navigating through "various challenges, from terrorism to embargoes."

Erdoğan attributed the perceived process to a concerted effort in thwarting external threats and internal obstacles.

"We have foiled numerous attacks against our nation," he said, before shifting focus to critique the opposition.

Erdoğan alleged a "clandestine collaboration" between the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

"There are also others who have joined the insidious game of these two parties to make the AK Party lose. They are also eager to make a mark in politics without taking any steps, taking refuge in some concepts of their own," he said.

"Someone had tried before... They all ended in disappointment."

Opposition parties, including the DEM Party and the İYİ (Good) Party, have decided to field their own candidates in the upcoming local elections, diverging from their previous tactic in 2019 of abstaining from key battlegrounds.

In Konya, a traditionally AKP-governed stronghold, the incumbent mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay faces competition from İYİ Party's Abdullah Yıldırım, CHP's İsmail Sonkaya and the DEM Party's co-mayoral candidates Gülbahar Gündüz and Bülent Kılıç.

Erdoğan lambasted the opposition's motivations, alleging that their political maneuvers stem solely from animosity towards the AKP and himself.

"Those driven by genuine causes and visionary pursuits chart a distinct course. With substantive projects and sincere discourse, one can secure a lasting legacy in both politics and the hearts of the people," Erdoğan declared.

The president also outlined the investments directed towards Konya, totaling a staggering 372 billion Turkish Liras.