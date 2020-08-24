Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

  • August 24 2020 20:55:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 24 that Turkey's navy will not back down as Greece sows chaos in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

"The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them," Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting.

He added Athens does not have the right to broadcast advisories known as a Navtex in areas claimed by Ankara, calling Greece's Navtex alert a“spoiled act” that endangers coastal, navigational safety of all ships in the region.

"From now on, Greece will be responsible for all conflicts in the region, and will be at disadvantage," he said.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey's discovery of natural gas reserves in off the Black Sea coast is a prelude to upcoming good news from the Mediterranean.

Erdoğan announced on Aug. 21 that Turkey discovered its largest-ever natural gas reserve in the Black Sea with a capacity of 320 billion cubic meters, stressing that initial findings reveal that this reserve stands as just a part of even bigger reserves in the same area. 

“Turkey has discovered its biggest natural gas [reserve] in Turkish history in the Black Sea. Our drilling ship, Fatih, has found 320 billion cubic meters natural gas in our Tuna-1 area,” Erdoğan said in an address to the nation.

Turkey, heavily dependent on foreign energy resources, has long been exploring the hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean through the deep-sea drillings since the early 2010s.

It has accelerated its explorations after it purchased three drilling ships, Yavuz, Kanuni and Fatih under a new energy policy launched in 2017.   

After the discovery in the Black Sea, Turkey’s next target is to find the hydrocarbon reserves in the Mediterranean, Erdoğan previously said, informing that the Kanuni drilling ship will start its works in the region after its maintenance works will be concluded at the end of 2020. 

