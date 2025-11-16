Erdoğan says government 'scrambling' to restore quake-hit south

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 15 that his administration is working hard to rebuild southern Türkiye after the devastating twin earthquakes of February 2023, pledging continued support as new housing and public facilities come into service across the disaster zone.

"We are focused on healing the wounds... We are working day and night for you, scrambling to get you back to your safe homes as soon as possible," Erdoğan said at a ceremony in Adıyaman, one of the hardest-hit cities.

The event marked the delivery of the city’s 350,000th housing unit to its rightful owners.

“Adıyaman is the embodiment of brotherhood, loyalty, solidarity, and resurrection,” Erdoğan said. “As a nation and a state, we were truly tested by a very difficult ordeal. Shoulder to shoulder, we successfully lifted a massive burden that very few nations in the world could bear.”

Erdoğan announced that, alongside new homes and workplaces, the government had inaugurated 10 projects by the Youth and Sports Ministry, 11 by the Interior Ministry and 99 school investments by the Education Ministry.

“By the end of the year... we aim to deliver 453,000 independent units throughout the earthquake zone,” he added.

The president also took aim at the opposition, accusing unnamed critics of “seeking political gain” from the disaster.

“While our state has mobilized all its resources, there are those who incite our heartbroken earthquake victims against our state,” he said. “We saw earthquake tourists who took plenty of photos before the elections and never set foot here again.”

He further criticized main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over remarks related to a corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Municipality.

“For days, the head of the main opposition has been targeting us, our judiciary and everyone pursuing corruption allegations with very ugly statements,” Erdoğan said.

“Look at his words; there is no politeness, no depth, and no consistency.”

He accused Özel of “doing politics with street language,” asking, “Does that tone, that language, those insults suit a party leader?”

Erdoğan was greeted at Adıyaman Airport by Governor Osman Varol and children in traditional dress. On his way to the ceremony, he spoke with residents from a bus and handed out toys to children.

Several cabinet ministers attended the ceremony, including Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

After the event, Erdoğan visited a family who survived the earthquake in the village of Zey.