Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 26 that U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks on the events of 1915 are "unfounded" and "contrary to facts."

"We believe that these comments were included in the declaration following pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish circles. But this situation does not reduce the destructive impact of these comments," Erdoğan said, during a speech after a Cabinet meeting.

Investigating historical events and revealing the truth should be left to experts, historians, not to politicians, he added.

"There are mass graves of Turks massacred by Armenians in many places, but nowhere can you find mass graves belonging to Armenians," he said.

The president also said that Turkey still has not received a response on its proposal to establish a joint history commission on Armenian claims.

"There is neither concrete evidence regarding Armenian allegations nor any international court decision," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan said "the wrong step" would hinder ties and advised the United States to "look in the mirror."

"The level of Turkish-US relations has regressed," Erdoğan said.

But he added on a more optimistic note that he was "convinced that a new door can be opened when we meet in June" at the NATO meeting in Brussels.