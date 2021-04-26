Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

  • April 26 2021 20:38:00

Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 26 that U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks on the events of 1915 are "unfounded" and "contrary to facts."

"We believe that these comments were included in the declaration following pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish circles. But this situation does not reduce the destructive impact of these comments," Erdoğan said, during a speech after a Cabinet meeting.

Investigating historical events and revealing the truth should be left to experts, historians, not to politicians, he added.

"There are mass graves of Turks massacred by Armenians in many places, but nowhere can you find mass graves belonging to Armenians," he said.

The president also said that Turkey still has not received a response on its proposal to establish a joint history commission on Armenian claims.

"There is neither concrete evidence regarding Armenian allegations nor any international court decision," Erdoğan added.

Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson
Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

Erdoğan said "the wrong step" would hinder ties and advised the United States to "look in the mirror."

"The level of Turkish-US relations has regressed," Erdoğan said.    

But he added on a more optimistic note that he was "convinced that a new door can be opened when we meet in June" at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister
Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister

TURKEY Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

    Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

  2. Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

    Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

  3. Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister

    Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister

  5. Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V

    Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V
Recommended
Turkey offers aid to virus-hit India

Turkey offers aid to virus-hit India

Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister

Biden’s move to disrupt peace climate, says Turkish defense minister
Cyprus talks to be launched in Geneva

Cyprus talks to be launched in Geneva
Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson
Turkey condoles with Indonesia after submarine sinks

Turkey condoles with Indonesia after submarine sinks
Erdoğan, Aliyev exchange views on developments

Erdoğan, Aliyev exchange views on developments
WORLD Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on April 25  night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.
ECONOMY Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased on a monthly basis in April, the nation's Central Bank said on April 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.