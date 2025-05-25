Erdoğan says AKP rejects hate speech, vows unity

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has rejected divisive political rhetoric, saying his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) avoids hate speech and is committed to fostering national unity.

"AKP is a party that unites and glorifies brotherhood, not divides or sows discord," Erdoğan said on May 25 during an event in Istanbul.

Erdoğan dismissed what he described as “politics of discord,” emphasizing that the AKP is far removed from such practices.

"Tension, polarization, hate speech have no place in our political vocabulary. Praising violence and burning down the streets are not the style of politics that we would consider legitimate," he said.

"We reject doing politics with street talk, insulting people left and right, threatening people with extended microphones. These can only be the political style of bankrupts."

Erdoğan vowed that the AKP would steer clear of "dirty language and lowliness" in its political discourse.

"We will not allow politics to be trapped in the grip of conflict and hostility," he said. "We will not surrender to the language of hatred, anger and sedition that the opposition is fueling."

The president also promised an inclusive approach. “We will strive not to discriminate or alienate anyone, to win everyone over and embrace all segments,” he said.

After the event, Erdoğan welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at his Dolmabahçe office in Istanbul.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, reviewing cooperation processes under the high-level strategic cooperation council established between Türkiye and Pakistan. The council last convened during Erdoğan’s visit to Islamabad in February.

Their meeting also covered regional developments and international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Earlier this month, Sharif thanked Erdoğan for “standing resolutely” with Pakistan during its tensions with India.

“Through his steadfast support, President Erdoğan demonstrated, once again, his love and affection for the people of Pakistan,” Sharif said on May 12 during a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Pakistan İrfan Neziroğlu, according to a press release by Sharif’s office.

Praising Turkish people’s support for Pakistan during “these challenging days,” Sharif said it added “a new and glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan-Türkiye fraternal ties.”

The meeting came after the U.S. mediated a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors following a week of heightened military tensions during which the two sides fired missiles across the border.

The alarming spiral toward all-out war began when India launched missile attacks, destroying what it called "terrorist camps" in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Each side then accused the other of launching waves of warplane and drone strikes, as well as missile and artillery bombardments that killed at least 60 people on both sides.