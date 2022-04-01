Erdoğan renews offer to host meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders

  • April 01 2022 09:00:00

Erdoğan renews offer to host meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders

ANKARA
Erdoğan renews offer to host meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his offer to host a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A statement from Erdogan’s office said the Turkish president also told Zelenskyy on March 31 that a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators who met in Istanbul earlier this week had given “a meaningful impetus” to efforts to end the fighting.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s delegation laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of nations, including Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a joint news conference with a top Turkish Cypriot official that Erdoğan also is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

zelensky, Diplomacy,

WORLD ’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies

’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Man in caravan says never goes home

    Man in caravan says never goes home

  2. Turkish parliament approves election law changes

    Turkish parliament approves election law changes

  3. Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

    Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

  4. İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years

    İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years

  5. Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut

    Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut
Recommended
Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM
Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official
Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports
Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul
Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says
WORLD ’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies

’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies

People with the "hybrid immunity" of having been both fully vaccinated and previously infected with Covid-19 have the strongest protection against the virus, two new studies said on March 31. 
ECONOMY Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Turkey’s exports increased by 25.4 percent in February from the same month of 2021 to stand at $20 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

The 68th Gillette-Milliyet Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Istanbul on March 30, with Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz receiving the “Athlete of the Year” award.