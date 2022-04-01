Erdoğan renews offer to host meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his offer to host a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A statement from Erdogan’s office said the Turkish president also told Zelenskyy on March 31 that a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators who met in Istanbul earlier this week had given “a meaningful impetus” to efforts to end the fighting.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s delegation laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of nations, including Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a joint news conference with a top Turkish Cypriot official that Erdoğan also is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.