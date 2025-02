Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Presidential Palace in the capital Ankara, said Turkish Presidency on X.

No further details on the meeting have been provided by the officials yet.

Earlier, Lavrov held a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan where he announced that a new meeting between Moscow and Washington would be held this week.