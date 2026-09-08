Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

ANKARA
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 8 received letters of credentials of new ambassadors from Thailand, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan and Canada.

Erdoğan welcomed Thailand’s Ambassador to Türkiye Chaturont Chaiyakam, Sweden’s Ambassador Ulrika Funered, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Rashad Aslanov, UK’s Ambassador Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson and Canada’s Ambassador Marcel Lebleu on Sept. 8.

Souvenir photos were also taken with the new envoys.

Türkiye has enjoyed good relations with all of these countries, particularly Azerbaijan, sharing the motto of “two states one nation.” Türkiye and Azerbaijan have advanced their relationships to the level of strategic partnership that involves economy, trade, energy and transportation as well as security and defense industry.

Türkiye supports the ongoing efforts for the full normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the prospect of boosting stability and welfare in the South Caucasus.

Before being appointed to Ankara, Aslanov was serving as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy since 2022.

The new U.K. ambassador arrived in Ankara on Aug. 26, announcing the start of her tenure.

Anderson, who previously served as deputy head of mission in Ankara, announced that she had begun her new posting in the Turkish capital in a video shared on social media.

Describing her journey from London to Ankara, Anderson said she had flown to Türkiye many times before, but that this trip was different for her.

Recalling her previous posting in Ankara, Anderson said: “Over the years, I have flown from London to Türkiye many times, including during my time as deputy head of mission in Ankara between 2017 and 2020. But this flight is different. My return to Ankara as the United Kingdom’s ambassador-designate to Türkiye is very special and symbolic for me.”

Noting that seven years had passed since her last posting in Ankara, Anderson said many things had changed in Türkiye during that time.

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