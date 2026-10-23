Three killed in mine explosion in northern Türkiye

Three killed in mine explosion in northern Türkiye

ZONGULDAK
Three killed in mine explosion in northern Türkiye

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area following the report. (AA Photo)

Three miners were killed and five others injured in a firedamp explosion at a private coal mine in Zonguldak, northern Türkiye, on Oct. 23, with rescue teams recovering the body of the last worker trapped underground.

The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. in the Gelik town of Kilimli district, prompting the deployment of firefighters, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), gendarmerie and Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) rescue teams.

Eight workers were affected by the blast. Two miners were initially confirmed dead, while five were rescued and taken to hospital. The body of the eighth worker, who had been trapped underground, was later recovered.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said one of the five injured miners was in critical condition. Zonguldak Governor Osman Hacıbektaşoğlu said two workers had suffered burns and were intubated, with plans to transfer them to the capital Ankara for further treatment.

The incident comes less than a month after another fatal mining accident in western Türkiye. Five miners died following a collapse at the İmbat Mining operation in the Soma district of Manisa province on Oct. 1.

Seven workers were initially trapped in that incident. Two were pronounced dead after being pulled from the site, while two others were hospitalized. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of the remaining three miners in the early hours of Oct. 2.
Three prosecutors were appointed to oversee a judicial investigation, while the Labor and Social Security Ministry launched a separate inquiry.

Firedamp is an explosive mixture of methane and air that can accumulate in underground coal mines. Methane can ignite when exposed to a spark or other ignition source, causing a blast that can devastate confined mine workings.

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