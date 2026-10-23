Regional powers, European heavyweights meet in Istanbul for 1st joint talks

Berfin Yortaç- ISTANBUL

The R4 meeting was attended by Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar (2nd L), Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L), and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (R). (AA Photo)

Istanbul hosted high-level diplomatic talks on Oct. 23, bringing together foreign ministers from regional and European powers to discuss the Iran conflict, maritime security, the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war.





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired the inaugural joint meeting of the R4 and E3 diplomatic groups, bringing together Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia under the R4 framework, alongside Britain, France and Germany, which constitute the E3.





The Oct. 23 meeting marked the first joint gathering of the two mechanisms, reflecting efforts to expand cooperation between European powers and key regional actors amid mounting geopolitical tensions.





Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was also expected to attend the talks, bringing the number of participating countries to eight.





Fidan held separate meetings in Istanbul with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.





The discussions were scheduled to begin in the R4 format before being expanded to include top diplomats from the E3 group and Italy.





According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan was expected to emphasize that regional security requires countries in the region to assume primary responsibility for addressing their own challenges.





Within this framework, he was expected to highlight Türkiye's commitment to strengthening cooperation mechanisms founded on regional ownership.





Fidan was also expected to stress that existing disputes must not exacerbate one another, conflicts must not spread to new fronts, and regional tensions must not escalate into wider instability.





The Turkish foreign minister was expected to identify Israel's policies toward the Palestinian territories, which he considers an obstacle to peace efforts, and its expanding military actions across the region as major drivers of instability in the Middle East.





Fidan was also expected to underline that tensions between the United States and Iran could be resolved only through diplomacy and dialogue, warning that military approaches fail to deliver lasting solutions and instead deepen regional vulnerabilities.





Ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on a lasting basis was another key priority on the agenda, given the waterways' significance for regional and global stability.





The discussions were also expected to cover Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Fidan was expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Saudi Arabia's security and highlight the principle of collective security and solidarity underpinning the Mecca Defense Agreement.





Ahead of the talks, Miliband's office said the discussions would focus particularly on the Strait of Hormuz and the security situation in Saudi Arabia.





He was also set to warn that Iranian tactics were being replicated elsewhere in the region, with attacks on Saudi Arabia further destabilizing the Middle East and placing additional pressure on strategic maritime routes, including Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal.





The meeting was also expected to address the security implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly the risk of the conflict spreading into the Black Sea.





Fidan was expected to reiterate that Türkiye, as a Black Sea littoral state, would continue presenting proposals to the parties to prevent further escalation and contain the conflict's impact on regional security.





Attacks on commercial vessels, frequently involving drones, have increased in recent months as the conflict has extended its reach across the Black Sea, placing Turkish shipping at growing risk.





Türkiye submitted a proposal to Russia and Ukraine last month aimed at halting attacks on maritime targets. However, strikes have continued in recent weeks, particularly in waters near Romania and Bulgaria.





NATO announced on Oct. 20 that it was deploying additional aircraft, drones and radar systems to the Black Sea to improve regional surveillance and situational awareness through enhanced sensor coverage and greater information-sharing.

The R4 mechanism, established this year by Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is intended to promote lasting regional stability and strengthen dialogue on shared challenges through an approach based on regional ownership.





The four countries have held six foreign ministers' meetings, beginning in Riyadh on March 18, with the most recent taking place in New York on Sept. 21 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's high-level week.





The E3, comprising Britain, France and Germany, emerged from diplomatic coordination on Iran's nuclear program launched in 2003. Initially focused on the nuclear issue, the grouping has gradually developed into a platform for joint diplomatic initiatives on a broader range of regional and international matters.