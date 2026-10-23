EU envoy signals progress on visa-free travel

ANKARA

European Union Ambassador to Türkiye Aivo Orav addressed members of the press at the EU Delegation’s headquarters in Ankara. (AA Photo)

European Union Ambassador to Türkiye Aivo Orav said Turkish officials had received instructions at the highest level to resolve outstanding issues related to six criteria required for visa liberalization, expressing cautious optimism about progress on the long-standing issue.

Speaking at a press conference, Orav said visa-related difficulties, including lengthy waiting lists and problems securing appointments, had been raised in almost all his meetings in Türkiye. “These issues need to be addressed systematically,” he said, adding that EU member states were trying to assign more staff to their consular services to ease the pressure on visa applications.

Orav stressed that visa liberalization remained important for both sides and said his recent discussions with Turkish politicians and public administration officials had been encouraging. “In my meetings in Türkiye, they say they have received instructions at the highest level to resolve the problems related to these six criteria,” he said.

The six outstanding criteria concern anti-terrorism legislation, data protection, Europol cooperation, anti-corruption measures, judicial cooperation and the implementation of the EU-Türkiye readmission agreement.

Visa liberalization would allow Turkish citizens to travel to the Schengen area for short stays without obtaining a visa.

Orav also called for a forward-looking approach to EU-Türkiye relations, acknowledging the difficult history between the two sides while emphasizing their mutual interests. “Türkiye needs the EU, and the EU needs Türkiye,” he said, urging diplomats to help political leaders focus on future cooperation.

He said the EU was ready to move forward, pointing to an increase in high-level contacts over the previous six months. In June and July, two EU leaders visited Türkiye within a two-week period, while the bloc’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy visited twice. Four European Commission members also made visits, he added.

Orav said the frequency of these contacts demonstrated that both sides had the tools and mechanisms needed to advance their relationship.