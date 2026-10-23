Austria expels four Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

Austria expels four Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

VIENNA
Austria expels four Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

This file photo shows Austrian police standing guard in front of the Russian Embassy on July 7, 2020, in Vienna, Austria (AFP via Getty Images)


Austria has ordered the expulsion of four Russian diplomats, accusing them of engaging in "activities incompatible" with their status, the foreign ministry said on Oct. 23, sparking warnings from Moscow that it would respond.

"Based on findings by the Austrian security authorities, the Austrian foreign ministry has taken measures against four Russian diplomats in Vienna," said a ministry statement.

Three diplomats at the Russian Embassy "engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status", the ministry said.

Another from Russia's delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) "also engaged in activities incompatible with his status... [and] has likewise been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave Austrian territory," it added.

Russia's embassy in Vienna warned on Telegram that "such actions will inevitably be met with an appropriate response."

"It must be noted that Vienna is thoughtlessly following the anti-Russian policy of the collective West," it said.

Several European countries have expelled Russian diplomats since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which has drawn heavy sanctions from Western governments.

Hungary expelled 10 members of the Russian diplomatic mission in September under new Prime Minister Peter Magyar to protect the country's "security and sovereignty."

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