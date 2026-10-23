Black box sheds light on fatal ferry sinking off Turkish Cyprus

KYRENIA

A crisis center is set up at Taşucu Port following the ferry disaster off Turkish Cyprus.

Black box recordings from the Filo Jet ferry, which capsized and sank off the coast of Turkish Cyprus, have revealed that crew members discussed multiple technical problems aboard the vessel and expressed concerns that its failures could lead to disaster, according to information presented to a court.

In one recording, the ship’s second engineer was heard saying, “We’re the only thing on this ship that’s sound; everything else is half-broken,” as reported by media on Oct. 23.

The recordings also indicated that the captain continued the voyage despite discussions among crew members about water entering the vessel.

The ferry sank on Aug. 30 while sailing from Kyrenia in Turkish Cyprus to Taşucu Port in Mersin, southern Türkiye, carrying 259 passengers and eight crew members.

Search and rescue teams recovered 27 bodies. The body of three-year-old passenger Anni Asel Hilaloğlu has yet to be found.

With an investigation into the sinking ongoing, authorities have examined 32 days of recordings from the vessel’s voyage data recorder (VDR), which serves as a black box, out of a total of 68 days of recorded data.

According to information presented during court proceedings, crew members discussed technical problems involving the steering system, radar, cameras and the vessel’s starboard side.

The recordings also revealed complaints about what crew members described as insufficient investment in the ship by its operating company, as well as concerns that existing malfunctions could cause it to sink.

Nine suspects, including the operating company’s director, captains, engineers and other crew members, appeared before Kyrenia District Court again as part of an investigation into alleged deaths caused by negligence and carelessness.

At the request of investigators, the court ordered their detention to be extended by a further seven days to allow the investigation to be completed.

Police said inquiries were continuing into individuals suspected of bearing responsibility for the disaster. With another person added to the investigation, the number of suspects being sought rose to six.