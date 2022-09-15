Erdoğan, Putin to meet on sidelines of summit in Uzbekistan

Erdoğan, Putin to meet on sidelines of summit in Uzbekistan

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Putin to meet on sidelines of summit in Uzbekistan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 16 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan departed for Uzbekistan on Sept. 15 to attend the eight-nation security group with Türkiye’s status of “dialogue partner.”

Putin and Erdoğan planned on Sept. 16 to ” evaluate the effectiveness” of a deal under which wheat exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea resumed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to ITAR-Tass.

Russia should also be able to start grain exports as Ukraine does from its ports over a deal, Erdoğan said on Sept. 8, noting that he will discuss this issue with the Russian leader in Samarkand.

Putin was uncomfortable with the grain shipment to the countries which impose sanctions on Russia due to the Ukrainian war, Erdoğan said emphasizing that Türkiye also wants the shipment of Russian grain to start so that these products could be delivered to the poor countries as well.

Russia and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.N. and Türkiye on July 22 for the resumption of grain export from Ukraine, a major grain exporter, to avoid a food crisis in the world. The operation started on Aug. 1 following the deployment of Ukrainian and Russian officials to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), along with Turkish and U.N. authorities.

The deal signed by Russia and Ukraine will be valid for 120 days and can be renewed if the parties do not oppose its prolongation. Ukraine is planning to export around 25 million tons of grain to the world by the end of this year.

Russia is also hoping to export its food and fertilizers to the world under certain guarantees provided by the U.N. However, due to the concerns over the shipment, banking and insurance companies, the Russian exports have not started yet.

“The products exported by Russia are not included in the sanction. There are restrictions and embargoes, such as the ability of ships to take service or dock at ports, insurance and banking,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on Sept. 15.

“When Russia complained about this, I contacted [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken and [U.N. Secretary-General António) Guterres via phone,” he added.

The American administration has made a statement, along with the U.N. secretary-general, but despite these statements, there are shipping and transport companies that hesitate to transport Russian grain, Çavuşoğlu said.

“But there are no obstacles. So at the moment, Russia can also export its products,” he added.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Putin to meet on sidelines of summit in Uzbekistan

Erdoğan, Putin to meet on sidelines of summit in Uzbekistan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

    Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

  2. Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

    Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

  3. Uber pays $100 mln to New Jersey in driver status dispute

    Uber pays $100 mln to New Jersey in driver status dispute

  4. Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

    Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

  5. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister
Recommended
Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan

Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan
Türkiye expects concrete steps from new Swedish government: FM

Türkiye expects concrete steps from new Swedish government: FM
Six migrants including two babies die at sea after Greek pushback: Türkiye

Six migrants including two babies die at sea after Greek pushback: Türkiye
Greek PM says he is open to meeting Erdoğan

Greek PM says he is open to meeting Erdoğan
Erdoğan due to attend two summits

Erdoğan due to attend two summits
Winter will not be easy for Europe: Erdoğan

Winter will not be easy for Europe: Erdoğan
WORLD Xi tells Putin China willing to work with Russia as ‘great powers’

Xi tells Putin China willing to work with Russia as ‘great powers’

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Beijing was willing to work with Moscow as "great powers" during his first trip overseas since the early days of the pandemic.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.