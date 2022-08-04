Erdoğan, Putin to discuss Ukraine, Syria in Sochi

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day visit to Sochi on Aug. 5 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, nearly three weeks after their last in-person meeting, in which the two men will discuss the developments in Ukraine after the grain corridor started to function and also developments in Syria.

The visit comes after the first ship carrying Ukrainian corn to the world markets passed through the Turkish straits in line with the deal brokered between Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N.

Erdoğan and Putin held their latest in-person meeting in Tehran on the sidelines of the Astana Process summit on July 19, three days before the deals allowing Ukraine and Russia to resume exporting grain, fertilizers and other food products to the global markets were signed in Istanbul. Russia also signed separate agreements with Türkiye and U.N. to this end.

Before the leaders’ Sochi rendezvous, the two countries foreign ministers, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov had a brief meeting in Cambodia late Aug. 3 and discussed the agenda of the Putin-Erdoğan meeting.

The meeting in Sochi, therefore, is expected to focus on the implementation of these deals, both according to the officials in Ankara and Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, stressed that the two leaders will discuss the details of the grain export from the Black Sea ports of the two warring states, stressing it will be a timely visit to make fine-tuning over the implementation of the deal.

For Ankara, it is very important that the deal is implemented with success for both avoiding a major global food crisis and injecting hopes for a future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara considers the deals and the implementation of as a confidence-building measure which can help Moscow and Kiev to compromise over a peace deal in the coming period.

Erdoğan has said he will continue his diplomatic contacts with both Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to make it happen.

Syria also on the agenda

After their Tehran meeting, Erdoğan and Putin will continue to discuss the situation in Syria, particularly in the context of counterterrorism. Ankara has long been preparing for an offensive against the presence of the YPG, the PKK’s offshoot in northern Syria, in Tal Rifat and Manbij provinces.

Astana Process partners, Russia and Iran, have openly opposed Türkiye’s probable new military operation in Syria on the grounds that it will further destabilize the country. In return, Erdoğan has asked Russia and Iran to lend support to Türkiye’s efforts to eliminate the YPG in the region as the group is trying to divide Syria.

Russia has a sizeable military presence in Syria and staunchly supports the Assad regime. It also controls the airspace of Syria and Türkiye needs a greenlight from Russia to use its air forces in its potential military operation.

The two leaders are also expected to review the ongoing ceasefire in the Idlib province of Syria where around three million people were stranded and in need of humanitarian assistance. The region is also home to several radical terror organizations.

Bilateral ties, nuclear plant

As expected, the meeting between the two leaders will also focus on bilateral economic and trade relations as well as joint ventures. Under colossal sanctions from the West, Russia is paying importance to its economic activities with Türkiye which did not join those sanctions.

In addition, the two leaders will also discuss the ongoing construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear plant in Mersin, Akkuyu by Russia’s Rosatom. The Russian firm has recently parted ways with its Turkish partner, creating question marks about the intentions.

Türkiye’s Energy Ministry stressed that they are in talks to find a solution to the problem, in a statement.