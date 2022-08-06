Türkiye, Russia to work against terror groups in Syria: Erdoğan

SOCHI

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 5 that he discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the steps to be taken against terrorist organizations in Syria and agreed to take necessary steps to protect Syria’s territorial integrity.

"...we agreed on the decision to give the necessary response to our fight against these herds of murderers who attacked our soldiers, police, security forces and civilian citizens," Erdoğan told reporters on board the presidential plane following a one-day working visit to Russia.

"The Razoni dry cargo ship passing through Istanbul was actually a first. Behind it, there are about 20 ships waiting at the ports. Above all, Russia is saying right now: 'We have the preparation, we have the strength to leave the ports. When will you mediate on this?’,” Erdoğan also said.

"Our relevant ministries are working quickly on this issue," he said.

'Türkiye to pay for some Russian gas in rubles'



Erdoğan has also confirmed that Türkiye will start paying for some of its Russian natural gas imports in rubles.

"As Türkiye, our door is open to everyone. One good thing about this Sochi visit is that we agreed on the ruble with Mr. Putin," Erdoğan said.

"Since we will conduct this trade in rubles, it will of course bring money to Türkiye and Russia."

Neither Erdoğan nor Russian officials have said what portion of the gas will be covered by ruble payments.

Putin and Erdoğan on Aug. 5 adopted a statement pledging to boost political and economic cooperation including in energy and trade.

The talks between Putin and Erdoğan came as Russia’s isolation grows following its intervention in Ukraine.

"Despite the current regional and global challenges, the leaders reaffirmed their common will to further develop Russian-Turkish relations," the Kremlin said in a statement following the four-hour talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Putin and Erdoğan agreed to ramp up trade and boost economic and energy cooperation with a focus on transport, agriculture, tourism, and construction.

The statement said the two leaders agreed "to meet the expectations of the opposite side in the spheres of economy and energy".

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, speaking in televised remarks, called the agreements "very important", with ties aiming to reach "a new level of development" across "virtually all sectors".

Putin and Erdoğan also stressed the importance of "sincere, frank and trusting relationships" to achieve regional and global stability, the Kremlin said.

While Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine was not explicitly mentioned in the statement, the leaders stressed the resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments, pointing to the two countries’ "constructive relations" that they stressed made the agreement possible.

"The parties confirmed that they attach great importance to advancing the political process" in Syria, the statement said.

"The determination to act jointly and in close coordination with each other in the fight against all terrorist organisations was reaffirmed."

At the start of the talks Putin also praised the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, saying Europe should be grateful to Türkiye for uninterrupted supplies of Russian gas.

"I believe that (today’s meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations," Erdoğan said.

Putin and Erdoğan last met for a three-way summit in Iran in July.