Erdoğan pushes for new, civilian constitution

MUĞLA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his long-pending proposal for a new constitution on Dec. 21, calling on opposition parties to support the long-pending proposal by his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"Although the opposition has turned a deaf ear to our sincere calls, we need a democratic, comprehensive and liberal constitution made by civilians," Erdoğan said during an event in the southwestern city of Muğla.

The president dismissed accusations that the initiative is driven by political motives, asserting instead that it stems from the country's needs.

"A new constitution is not a luxury for Türkiye, but a necessity that is long overdue," Erdoğan said. "Hopefully, this way, we will get a little closer to our ideal of leaving our children a freer, more prosperous and stronger country."

Erdoğan and the AKP have long criticized the existing constitution for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

"Managing change is much more difficult in countries like Türkiye, whose democracy was crippled by a coup constitution," he said. "For this, we insistently state that it is essential for Türkiye to get rid of the hump of this coup constitution."

The path to a new charter remains challenging as the AKP lacks the parliamentary majority needed to advance the proposal. It would require the support of more than 30 opposition lawmakers to take the process to a referendum.

Since early May, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has been holding discussions with opposition representatives regarding the new constitutional proposal.

Earlier this month, Kurtulmuş said he would work to convene political parties for renewed discussions on drafting a new text.

"It is now time to make the constitution issue a matter of the nation as a whole," Kurtulmuş said in his speech during an event in Istanbul on Dec. 14.

"In an environment where there are conflicts, tensions, instabilities, increasingly violent chaos and crises, Türkiye has an obligation to strengthen its own internal front," he added.

"We think that the constitution, which has been under discussion for many years, needs to be addressed more seriously. Everyone in Türkiye feels the need for a strong constitutional reform."

The parliament speaker expressed hope that the discussions would result in a text that could serve as a “lever” for broader economic and political reforms.

In his remarks, Erdoğan also pledged inclusivity, emphasizing that the government would serve all citizens without discrimination.

"We are running day and night to serve all of Türkiye, whether they vote for us or not, without discriminating or alienating anyone," he said. "There is no exclusion of anyone because of their belief, preference, disposition or political party."

Erdoğan described the nation as "a huge family" encompassing all 85 million citizens. "Regardless of their ethnic origin or their choice at the ballot box, every single individual is a part of our lives," he said.