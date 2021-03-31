Erdoğan pledges to visit Karabakh after Eid al-Fitr

  • March 31 2021 16:29:00

Erdoğan pledges to visit Karabakh after Eid al-Fitr

ANKARA
Erdoğan pledges to visit Karabakh after Eid al-Fitr

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 31 said he plans to visit Shusha, the symbolic city of Karabakh liberated last year from the Armenian occupation.

“We hope that we will have a new holiday in Shusha as soon as possible by visiting Shusha after Eid al-Fitr,” Erdoğan said, addressing the Turkic Council Presidents Summit with a live link.

“It is important that we continue to stand by Azerbaijan with all means for the preservation of the Turkish heritage in Karabakh,” he stated.

He stressed the return of all refugees to Azerbaijan to this region as soon as possible after reconstruction in the field.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from a nearly three-decade-long Armenian occupation.

The president also emphasized that it was a necessity of brotherhood to show solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots, who are “an integral part of the Turkish world.”

“I believe that you will help the Turkish Cypriots for the lifting of the embargoes. I believe that by joining forces, we will bring the Turkish Cypriots to the position they deserve,” he stated.

Establishing a direct connection to Europe will increase prosperity, he said, noting that the organization must accelerate the work carried out in this field.

He also stressed speeding up negotiations to finalize the freight transport agreement. Erdoğan also said it is time to call the council an international organization.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

    Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

  2. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  3. National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by int'l law

    National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by int'l law

  4. Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

    Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

  5. Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

    Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews
Recommended
Top EU diplomat calls for stronger Turkish-EU ties

Top EU diplomat calls for stronger Turkish-EU ties

National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by intl law

National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by int'l law
Dialogue lifts hopes for peace in Afghanistan: Çavuşoğlu

Dialogue lifts hopes for peace in Afghanistan: Çavuşoğlu
Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart
EU officials to visit Turkey on April 6

EU officials to visit Turkey on April 6
Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

Turkey-Azerbaijan passport-free regime to start April 1

WORLD Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

Italy on March 31 ordered two Russian Embassy officials expelled and arrested an Italian Navy captain on spying charges after police caught the Italian allegedly giving classified documents to one of the Russians in exchange for money.
ECONOMY Turkeys energy import bill down 12.2 pct in February 2021

Turkey's energy import bill down 12.2 pct in February 2021

Turkey's energy import bill decreased by 12.2 percent to $2.75 billion in February this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on March 31.
SPORTS Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

The Turkish national football team settled for a frustrating 3-3 draw against Latvia on March 30 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match.