Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

MUĞLA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has addressed concerns over inflation and rising living costs, vowing to tackle the challenges head-on.

"We are aware of all the problems faced by our citizens regarding inflation," he stated during an event in Muğla late on March 3.

In his remarks, Erdoğan acknowledged the widespread impact of inflation, attributing its origins to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts. He also condemned what he described as opportunism and greed exacerbating the situation.

"We will continue our fight against those who covet the food of our people by raising exorbitant prices," he said. "We are and will take the necessary steps in line with our growth-oriented economic program, without compromising price stability and anti-inflationary approach."

The president expressed optimism about the effectiveness of these policies, predicting tangible improvements by the end of the year.

Despite challenges such as last year's devastating earthquake and regional conflicts, he underscored his administration's aim for Türkiye's economic growth "through investment, employment, production, exports and achieving a current account surplus."

Erdoğan's remarks came a day before statistics body TÜİK announced that Türkiye’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 64.86 percent in January to 67 percent in February but the pace of monthly inflation increase slowed.

"The construction of the 'Century of Türkiye' can only be realized through collaboration between central and local administrations," he remarked with less than a month before the mayoral polls, highlighting joint efforts in earthquake preparedness as a prime example.

"We want to rapidly complete our country's preparations against disasters," he added, stressing the importance of urban transformation projects and infrastructure renewal. However, Erdoğan claimed efforts by local governments "might hinder progress," warning of potential consequences for citizens and urban areas.

In a separate development, Erdoğan engaged in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 3.

Discussions centered on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement from Erdoğan's office.

During the call, Erdoğan congratulated the Pakistani PM on his reelection and expressed confidence in the "deepening development" of bilateral relations in the new term.