Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

MUĞLA
Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has addressed concerns over inflation and rising living costs, vowing to tackle the challenges head-on.

"We are aware of all the problems faced by our citizens regarding inflation," he stated during an event in Muğla late on March 3.

In his remarks, Erdoğan acknowledged the widespread impact of inflation, attributing its origins to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts. He also condemned what he described as opportunism and greed exacerbating the situation.

"We will continue our fight against those who covet the food of our people by raising exorbitant prices," he said. "We are and will take the necessary steps in line with our growth-oriented economic program, without compromising price stability and anti-inflationary approach."

The president expressed optimism about the effectiveness of these policies, predicting tangible improvements by the end of the year.

Despite challenges such as last year's devastating earthquake and regional conflicts, he underscored his administration's aim for Türkiye's economic growth "through investment, employment, production, exports and achieving a current account surplus."

Erdoğan's remarks came a day before statistics body TÜİK announced that Türkiye’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 64.86 percent in January to 67 percent in February but the pace of monthly inflation increase slowed.

"The construction of the 'Century of Türkiye' can only be realized through collaboration between central and local administrations," he remarked with less than a month before the mayoral polls, highlighting joint efforts in earthquake preparedness as a prime example.

"We want to rapidly complete our country's preparations against disasters," he added, stressing the importance of urban transformation projects and infrastructure renewal. However, Erdoğan claimed efforts by local governments "might hinder progress," warning of potential consequences for citizens and urban areas.

In a separate development, Erdoğan engaged in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 3.

Discussions centered on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement from Erdoğan's office.

During the call, Erdoğan congratulated the Pakistani PM on his reelection and expressed confidence in the "deepening development" of bilateral relations in the new term.

Turkey, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media

Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media

    Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media

  2. Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

    Erdoğan pledges to tackle inflation

  3. Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month

    Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month

  4. 'Significant progress' in Cairo talks for Gaza truce: Egypt TV

    'Significant progress' in Cairo talks for Gaza truce: Egypt TV

  5. ECB to hold rates again, awaiting signs on inflation

    ECB to hold rates again, awaiting signs on inflation
Recommended
11,000 injured wild animals rehabilitated in 2023: Minister

11,000 injured wild animals rehabilitated in 2023: Minister
Temperatures to drop throughout Türkiye following spring-like weather

Temperatures to drop throughout Türkiye following spring-like weather
Turkish university decides to go carbon neutral by 2050

Turkish university decides to go 'carbon neutral' by 2050
Murder of Turkish citizen in Cambodia sparks repatriation hurdle

Murder of Turkish citizen in Cambodia sparks repatriation hurdle
New touristic eastern trains set for departure in April

New touristic eastern trains set for departure in April
Erdoğan: We have embraced all our 81 million citizens

Erdoğan: We have embraced all our 81 million citizens
WORLD Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media

Russia summons German ambassador over wiretap: Russian media

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday summoned the German ambassador to Moscow following the publication of a wiretap leak of a confidential Germany army discussion on Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month

Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 64.86 percent in January to 67 percent in February, but the pace of monthly inflation increase slowed, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿