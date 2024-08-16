Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye will maintain its fight against terrorism, highlighting its determination to eliminate threats to its security.

“We will continue our fight with determination and commitment until we eradicate terrorism as a threat to our country,” Erdoğan said during a graduation ceremony for over 4,000 gendarmerie and Coast Guard officers in Ankara on Aug. 15.

The president emphasized that retreating from this stance is “absolutely out of the question." Erdoğan highlighted the gains made against PKK, which he described as a “scourge” that has plagued the nation for four decades.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

“We have no problem with anyone who abides by the law,” Erdoğan stated. “But we will not tolerate those who go beyond the law and consider themselves superior to the state and public authority. Mafia, gang, human trafficker, terrorist, city bandit... We will not tolerate any of them.”

Türkiye has launched multiple anti-terrorism campaigns across its Syrian border and the Claw operations in northern Iraq, targeting PKK hideouts.

Addressing the graduating officers, Erdoğan urged them to serve Türkiye’s 85 million citizens without bias, regardless of ethnic or religious background.

“This nation is ours, this country is ours,” he said. “You will be concerned with the troubles of our people, and you will be in touch with the citizens wherever you serve. If our nation is in peace and security, our state will be strong.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Gendarmerie Commander Arif Çetin also spoke at the ceremony. The officials greeted the families of the graduates, and top students and international students received their diplomas from Erdoğan.

The ceremony featured demonstrations by the gendarmerie teams, including mountaineering, parachute and helicopter displays, and concluded with a prayer.

Following the ceremony, it was announced that Çetin would retire on Sept. 1 due to the age limit, with Ali Çardakcı appointed his successor.

A decree published the same night also promoted six generals in the gendarmerie to higher ranks and elevated 16 colonels to generals.

Additionally, the gendarmerie commanders of 41 out of the country's 81 provinces were reassigned.