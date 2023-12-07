Erdoğan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

ATHENS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to open a "new era" in relations with Greece, marking his first official Athens visit since 2017 to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The five-hour visit occurred on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the high cooperation council between the nations, a bilateral body that last convened in 2016, symbolizing a potential turning point in the longstanding diplomatic ties between the NATO allies.

The Turkish leader reiterated his optimism about the future, stating, "There is no problem between Greece and us that cannot be solved," and announced a commitment to annual meetings with Mitsotakis to foster continued dialogue.

Emphasizing a commitment to constructive dialogue and international law, Erdoğan stated, "Improving the welfare of minorities in our countries will affect our relations in a good way."

The leaders exchanged views on Aegean and eastern Mediterranean positions, while a retinue of diplomats accompanying Erdoğan also broached with Greek counterparts the longstanding issue of territorial disputes.

Greece to grant 'visa on arrival' for islands

Territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea were not sidestepped during the discussions, with Mitsotakis favoring resolution through the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

A key focus of the leaders' talks was the visa issue, with Mitsotakis addressing the matter in his post-meeting speech. Discussions centered on visa exemptions for Turkish students, aiming to facilitate closer cooperation between Turkish and European students.

Furthermore, the Greek prime minister suggested exempting Turkish citizens from Schengen visa requirements for seven days to visit the eastern Aegean islands.

The Turkish president also addressed broader regional issues, expressing concern about the situation in the war-torn Gaza. Erdoğan urged a swift establishment of a permanent ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid, underscoring the inevitability of an independent Palestinian state.

During the visit, Mitsotakis set an ambitious target of $10 billion in bilateral trade, seeking to nearly double the current volume of $5.5 billion.

Leaders sign declaration of 'good neighborly relations'

The leaders, meanwhile, signed a non-binding declaration of friendship and good neighborly relations, solidifying their commitment to mend historically strained ties.

The deal outlined the neighbors' intention to "cultivate a spirit of solidarity" in the face of current and future challenges without any prejudice to each other’s legal positions and recognizing the U.N. charter as a principle to maintain peace and friendly cooperation.

The parties pledged to resolve any dispute by peaceful means and in accordance with international law, while agreeing on certain confidence-building measures, involving those in the military field "which would contribute to the elimination of unwarranted sources of tension."

Ankara and Athens will be committed to refrain from any statement, initiative or act likely to endanger the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, read the declaration.

Recent positive gestures from both sides have paved the way for the upcoming discussions, signaling a departure from longstanding tensions rooted in territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and divergent political ideologies.

The thaw in relations gained momentum following Greece's swift response to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February, where they sent rescue teams and aid. The solidarity between the two nations deepened after a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara expressing condolences and providing assistance.

Erdoğan was last in Athens in 2017, when he met Mitsotakis' leftist predecessor Alexis Tsipras.

His day in Athens also included a bilateral discussion with Greek President Katerina Sakelaropoulou.

"I believe that the Türkiye-Greece strategic cooperation meeting will lead to a new era" in relations, Erdoğan told Sakellaropoulou, adding that "we need to be optimistic, and this optimism will be fruitful in the future."

The day's discussions also delved into the longstanding issue of migration, with Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis this week acknowledging smooth cooperation between the countries' coastguards in recent months.

Kairidis did not rule out the possibility of an agreement to station officers from both nations in strategic locations, reflecting a collaborative approach to managing the thorny issue.