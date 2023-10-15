Erdoğan pledges comprehensive rebuild in earthquake-hit region

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to not only reconstruct the structures decimated by the devastating earthquakes that struck the country's south earlier this year but also to "reinvigorate the economic and social fabric of the affected cities."

“We are rapidly healing the wounds of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes – the disaster of the century. As we promised you, we will hopefully start delivering earthquake houses to their rightful owners in the coming months," Erdoğan said in a video message he sent to an event held in Kahramanmaraş.

The rebuilding initiative aims to complete the construction of 850,000 independent sections in the earthquake-affected area within the first year, he elaborated. This includes the development of 680,000 residential units and 170,000 commercial spaces.

The president emphasized that the focus is "not solely on restoring buildings but also on revitalizing the commercial, economic and social life" of the affected cities.

The twin earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6 led to an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damages in Türkiye, according to a World Bank rapid damage assessment report released on Feb. 27. However, the report also acknowledged that the costs of recovery and reconstruction are likely to be significantly higher, potentially twice the initial estimate.

The earthquakes were the most substantial disaster to hit the country in over 80 years and caused extensive damage across 11 provinces in south.

The Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation's (GRADE) report estimates that approximately 1.25 million people have been temporarily displaced due to moderate to severe damage or complete building collapse.

Direct damages to residential buildings account for 53 percent ($18 billion) of the total damage, with 28 percent of damage ($9.7 billion) in non-residential buildings (e.g. health facilities, schools, government buildings, and private sector buildings) and 19 percent of damage ($6.4 billion) related to infrastructure (e.g. roads, power, water supply).

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a meeting with the new central executive board of his Justice and Development Party (AKP). During the nearly three-hour session, he provided instructions concerning the selection of candidates in local elections, as reported by daily Hürriyet.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, for his part, presented a draft text for the new development plan, which covers the years 2024 to 2028. The plan's main objectives include achieving a more equitable distribution of income, increasing welfare, making strides toward becoming a central player in energy and transportation and adopting green transformation targets, the daily said.