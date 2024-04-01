Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

ANKARA
Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the democratic process in Türkiye after local elections, saying that the winner of the local elections was the country’s democratic system.

“Thanks to the common sense of our citizens, Turkish democracy proved its maturity once again,” Erdoğan said addressing citizens in front of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara.

“The Turkish nation once again delivered its messages to the politicians once again in the March 31 local election. “We recognize no power above the will of the people. We have never failed to honor and accept the esteem of our nation and bow to the will of the nation.” Erdoğan added.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted in the local elections. The results of the ballot boxes show us that we have lost height. We will discuss the reasons for this local regression. We will identify the problems and take the necessary measures,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

    Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

  2. Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

    Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

  3. CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'

    CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'

  4. Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate

    Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate

  5. Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers

    Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers
Recommended
Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections
CHP leader says local polls promise new politics

CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'
Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate

Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate
Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers

Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers
Erdoğan says polls to lead new era in Türkiye

Erdoğan says polls to 'lead new era' in Türkiye
Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts

Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts
WORLD Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

The complex process of clearing the tangled wreckage of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed spectacularly this week was set to begin Saturday with removal of a first section, officials said.
ECONOMY Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2024 from a year ago to 74.7 billion Turkish Liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿