Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the democratic process in Türkiye after local elections, saying that the winner of the local elections was the country’s democratic system.

“Thanks to the common sense of our citizens, Turkish democracy proved its maturity once again,” Erdoğan said addressing citizens in front of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara.

“The Turkish nation once again delivered its messages to the politicians once again in the March 31 local election. “We recognize no power above the will of the people. We have never failed to honor and accept the esteem of our nation and bow to the will of the nation.” Erdoğan added.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted in the local elections. The results of the ballot boxes show us that we have lost height. We will discuss the reasons for this local regression. We will identify the problems and take the necessary measures,” he said.