Erdoğan optimistic on US-Türkiye ties after 'cordial' phone call

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed optimism about the future of Türkiye-U.S. relations during a speech following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on March 24, describing a recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as “cordial.”

Erdoğan noted that they discussed significant matters, including the removal of barriers to achieving a $100 billion trade target between the two nations.

On March 16, Erdoğan and Trump spoke via telephone, during which the Turkish president conveyed his firm belief that Ankara and Washington could strengthen bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a results-oriented approach and sincerity.

Turning relations to Europe, Erdoğan underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance for the continent’s security and economic stability.

“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” he stated, further emphasizing that Europe’s reliance on Türkiye has become increasingly apparent not only in terms of security but also fields such as diplomacy, trade and social affairs.

“Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU within a framework of common interests and mutual  respect,” he added.

Discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to a balanced and principled stance from the very beginning. He expressed strong desire to see the war end without further destruction and emphasized Ankara’s efforts to restore regional stability.

“We have mobilized all diplomatic resources to bring an end to this conflict and ensure thar our region moves beyond instability,” he said.

Domestically, Erdoğan addressed Türkiye’s economic policies, reaffirming his administrations commitment to financial stability. He underscored that Türkiye would not allow any setbacks to the financial gains achieved over the past two years under the new economic program.

“Our priority in these periods is to safeguard macro-financial stability,” he stated, emphasizing that proactive and flexible measures would be taken as necessary.

 

Erdoğan slams opposition over protests

Erdoğan, in his speech, also addressed the ongoing political controversies regarding the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption and terrorism-related charges, and the following wave of protests which erupted that saw the participation of tens of thousands of people across the country.

The detention on March 19 lead to İmamoğlu’s removal from office on March 24 after the court’s decision to jail him pending trial.

Erdoğan strongly criticized opposition figures, particularly Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, for their stance in recent street protests, which led to injuries and property damage. He condemned acts of vandalism and accused the main opposition party of inciting unrest.

“The ones responsible for our police officers being injured in these attacks, for our mosques and businesses with shattered windows, and for the public property that was damaged, are the main opposition leader and those who fuel street anarchy,” he said.

The president also accused the opposition of irresponsible behavior in the wake of corruption allegations.

“Instead of addressing accusations of corruption, embezzlement, bribery and abuse of power, the opposition leader and his associates have spent the last five days making the most incompetent, crude and legally baseless statements in our political history,” he remarked.

He further warned opposition figures against encouraging radical elements and disrupting public order. 

