Erdoğan meets with European, US diplomats

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 4 met with the president of the European Council and U.S. ambassador to the UN in separate meetings.

His first meeting was with European Council's Charles Michel at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The meeting that lasted for two hours was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Later in the day, Turkey's leader received Kelly Craft, Washington's ambassador to the UN. Çavuşoğlu was also present in the closed-door meeting.

No details regarding what transpired during the meetings were shared with the media.

The consultations come in the wake of Ankara's decision not to stop asylum seekers from Turkey to proceed toward Europe.