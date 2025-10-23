Türkiye, Oman sign 16 deals to boost bilateral ties

MUSCAT

Türkiye and Oman signed 16 agreements to boost their ties in almost all fields, including economy, military and defense, during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip to the oil-rich Gulf nation.

Erdoğan and his delegation was hosted by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat on Oct. 23, in the last leg of a three-nation Gulf tour.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the talks in Muscat addressed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

During the talks, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Oman share deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, noting that the visit further reinforced the solidarity between the two countries.

He added cooperation with Oman will be enhanced in many fields, ranging from industry and economy to defense and communications.

Emphasizing that Türkiye and Oman share similar positions on many issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, Erdoğan expressed his appreciation for Oman’s efforts in its region based on mediation and dialogue and also added that joint efforts will be made for a two-state solution in Gaza.

In the inter-delegation meeting held after the talks, a total of 16 more documents were adopted between the two countries.

One of the agreements Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayed Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi signed stipulates the establishment of a coordination council between the two countries. They also signed another agreement for the visa exemption of the Turkish and Omani ordinary passport holders.

The energy ministers, Alparslan Bayraktar and Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, signed a deal on the cooperation in mining and critical mines. Türkiye and Oman will also cooperate in the field of military in line with an agreement signed between Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Oman's Defense Ministry Secretary-General Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi.

The two countries will also cooperate in the defense industry after the signing of a memorandum of understanding. Other agreements concern cooperation in the field of industry, media, education, science and technology.