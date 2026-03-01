Iran president says new leadership council 'has begun its work'

TEHRAN
A woman walks past electoral posters of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a candidate for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections in downtown Tehran, Iran, February 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi).

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says a new leadership council “has begun its work” after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Pezeshkian made the comment in a prerecorded message aired on Iranian state television on March 1.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said a new supreme leader will be chosen in "one or two days."

Pezeshkian is one of three officials on the council. The other two are Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, head of the judiciary, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.

Iran named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to its interim leadership council, which will be at the helm of the country following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday.

"The Expediency Discernment Council has elected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the interim leadership council," said expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi in a post on X.

The interim council, which will also include the president and the head of the judiciary, will lead the country until the Assembly of Experts "elects a permanent leader as soon as possible".

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
