Erdoğan marks Republic Day centennial at Anıtkabir

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his delegation marked the historic occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic by paying a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Erdoğan placed a wreath adorned with red and white carnations at the revered tomb of Atatürk. Leading the nation in a moment of silence, state officials then joined in singing the national anthem.

Following this tribute, Erdoğan inscribed a message in Anıtkabir's special commemorative book.

"Dear Atatürk, as a nation, we are experiencing the pride and joy of reaching the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, which you referred to as 'my greatest work.' At this crucial juncture in our history, we once again pay tribute to your magnificence, your comrades in arms and the brave martyrs and veterans," Erdoğan conveyed in his message.

"Throughout our 21 years in power, each moment has been dedicated to serving our beloved country and its people while safeguarding your legacy. As an administration that spearheaded historic investment initiatives, we are resolute in ushering in the second century of the republic with the Century of Türkiye, in collaboration with our alliance partners and our nation. Our republic is now more secure than ever, entrusted to capable hands. May your spirit rest in peace. Happy 100th anniversary to our republic."

Post his Anıtkabir visit, Erdoğan proceeded to the presidential complex in Istanbul to receive congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

Additionally, Erdoğan extended his warm regards for the centennial of the republic via X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the significance of this milestone for citizens both within the country and across the globe.

"Today, we revel in the excitement and pride of celebrating the 100th anniversary of our republic. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens residing in our homeland and across the world on this Oct. 29 Republic Day," he wrote.

Erdoğan also shared plans for grand celebrations, announcing drone displays, fireworks and illuminations along the Bosphorus.

Furthermore, a parade featuring warships and warplanes will grace the occasion, he said.

Erdoğan invited citizens to join these festivities, encouraging them to participate with their national flags.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Turkish parliament, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected as the first president of the Turkish Republic by unanimous vote. Since then, Türkiye celebrates Republic Day on Oct. 29 annually.