Erdoğan marks 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday marked the 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces.

"I congratulate, with my most heartfelt feelings, the founding anniversary of our Turkish Land Forces, which has a history of 2234 years filled of glorious victories," Erdoğan wrote on X.

Hailing "the heroic members" of the Turkish Armed Forces and Land Forces, Erdoğan said: "I gratefully remember our martyrs."

Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 BC is recognized as the foundation of the Turkish Army.

The organization model of the army, initiated by Khan, was also used by other Turkic states in history, including Gokturks, Uighurs, Seljuks, and Ottomans.