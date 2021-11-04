Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

ANKARA

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 3 celebrated the 19th anniversary of the AKP assuming power in the country.

"We've come to these days with the favor of our nation over 19 years and we've had a path of service that continues to rise, experiencing no difficulties," Erdoğan told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Speaking before receiving the credentials of Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan said: "We've adorned all corners of our country with infrastructure, superstructure, and all services, and our race to serve continues in the same way."

Noting that Turkey has overcome "many difficulties" concerning energy, the president said that, hopefully, he would share the "good news" when the extraction of natural gas found last year in the Black Sea begins.

"As soon as we extract natural gas, it won't only enter the state's coffers, but also the coffers of my citizens."

Later, Erdoğan said on Twitter: "As we have done since Nov. 3, 2002, we will continue to work non-stop on the way of serving the nation and walk the path together with our nation."

AKP emerged on the political scene in 2001 under the leadership of Erdoğan, who in 2003 became prime minister and, since 2014, serves as the country's president.

In 2018, under his leadership and after a referendum, Turkey did away with the premiership and fully shifted to a presidential system of government.

The party first swept into power in the Nov. 3, 2002 elections, capturing some two-thirds of seats in parliament -- the first party in over a decade to win an outright majority.

Turkey's next elections are set for 2023.