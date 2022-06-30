Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

MADRID
The trilateral agreement Türkiye reached with Sweden and Finland that oblige NATO-aspirant Nordic states to effectively fight against all sorts of anti-Türkiye terror organizations is a diplomatic victory for the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing that the Turkish Parliament cannot ratify the admission of these countries to the alliance if they don’t implement the agreement.

“No doubt, this memorandum of understanding that was brokered following tough negotiations is a diplomatic victory for Türkiye and the Turkish people,” Erdoğan said at a press conference at the end of the NATO Summit in Madrid on June 30.

Sweden and Finland, who wish to join the alliance, promised to cooperate with Türkiye in its fight against terrorism against the PKK, PYD/YPG, FETÖ and other terror organizations and to take measures against the presence and activities of these organizations. Türkiye, in return, accepted to lift its objection to their admission to NATO.

“I see the memorandum of understanding as a sign that Türkiye’s sensitivities are now understood. But, at the same, this is a beginning and an invitation [to Sweden and Finland]. We will strictly follow the implementation of the promises given to us,” Erdoğan stated.

Diplomacy is not a zero-sum-game and should be seen as a tool for prevailing the win-win situation, Erdoğan said, advising Sweden and Finland to regard this memorandum from this perspective. “All our sensitivities were addressed in this memorandum of understanding. But this is not only to the benefit of Türkiye and NATO but also to the people of Sweden and Finland.”

“Sweden and Finland will change their attitude towards terrorism,” he said, suggesting that Sweden has promised to extradite 73 terrorists to Türkiye. “This is the promise they have given. We will see how they will keep it.”

President Erdoğan, responding to a question said, although the signed document is very important, more significant is the implementation of it. “Their process [for entering NATO] cannot work without parliamentary approvals. First, they have to fulfill their responsibilities which are outlined in the document. If they are done, then we will send it to our Parliament. If not, then we cannot send it,” Erdoğan stated, recalling that North Macedonia’s admission took around 20 years.

Türkiye to send a delegation to US for F-16s

Erdoğan, on a question about Türkiye’s demand to supply F-16s from the U.S., stressed that the issues came up in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden who is sincerely exerting efforts to this end.

“In our meeting with Mr. Biden, we have decided to send a new delegation to the U.S. for talks with the congressmen, particularly the Republicans. Having the support from the Republicans will give additional support to Mr. Biden’s genuine efforts,” Erdoğan said.

On a question, Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its efforts for a permanent truce between Ukraine and Russia as there is a need for intensified diplomacy to this end. “We have to intensify our diplomatic efforts. Because the prolongation of the conflict will augment the destruction and disruption as well as human loss,” Erdoğan said.

He also said he is planning to talk with Russian and Ukrainian leaders next week for moving forward in creating a food corridor in the Black Sea for the Ukraine exports.

