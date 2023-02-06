Erdoğan makes call for unity, solidarity

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made a call for unity, saying, the country will leave these disastrous days behind in unity and solidarity, after a strong earthquake rattled the southern provinces of the country.

“At 4:17 a.m. we were shaken by the biggest disaster, since the 1939 Erzincan quake, we have experienced in the last century,” Erdoğan stated at the headquarters of the Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in the capital Ankara.

Reminding that rescue and search teams from many parts of the country have reached the region for the post-quake efforts, Erdoğan called for unity and solidarity to overcome the difficult days.

“I hope we will leave these disastrous days behind in unity and solidarity as the country and nation. Today is the day of being one heart for 85 million,” Erdoğan said.

Stating that Türkiye started to request international aid, Erdoğan noted that in addition to NATO and the European Union, another 45 countries also offered assistance.

“I wish God’s mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in this disaster, and a speedy recovery to our wounded people.”

“I convey my best wishes to our brothers and sisters in our country and in all regions where the earthquake was felt,” he said.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli also assigned a delegation consisting of members of the Presidency Council and deputies to the earthquake zone to conduct investigations.