  • March 14 2020 10:58:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have a video conference call with France leader and German chancellor for a summit on March 17 over the fears of coronavirus, presidential sources said on March 13.

Erdoğan will meet with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel to discuss Idlib, a Syrian province where a new ceasefire announced last week, refugee crisis and Turkey-EU relations.

The summit, which was planned to be held in Istanbul, will be held via video conference call as part of measures taken to stem the spread of fatal coronavirus.


