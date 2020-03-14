Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have a video conference call with France leader and German chancellor for a summit on March 17 over the fears of coronavirus, presidential sources said on March 13.



Erdoğan will meet with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel to discuss Idlib, a Syrian province where a new ceasefire announced last week, refugee crisis and Turkey-EU relations.



The summit, which was planned to be held in Istanbul, will be held via video conference call as part of measures taken to stem the spread of fatal coronavirus.





