Erdoğan, Luxon strengthen Türkiye-New Zealand ties in Istanbul talks

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on April 25 in Istanbul to discuss deepening bilateral relations and addressing global challenges, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced.

The meeting, held at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, focused on enhancing ties between Türkiye and New Zealand, alongside regional and global issues, the directorate stated on X.

Erdoğan emphasized the “historical bonds of friendship” uniting the two nations, describing New Zealand as an “essential partner” in the Pacific region.

Erdoğan highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, and the defense industry.

“We are working to strengthen our partnership through steps already taken and those planned for the future,” he said.

Addressing global concerns, Erdoğan underscored Türkiye’s efforts to halt Israel’s attacks in Gaza, stressing that “lasting peace in the region is only possible through a two-state solution.”

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Earlier that day, Luxon, in Türkiye to mark the 110th anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles and Anzac Day Commemoration Ceremonies, was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office. Erdoğan also hosted a dinner in Luxon’s honor.

Speaking at the event in Çanakkale, Luxon spoke of the human cost of war and the importance of preventing conflict in the future.

He told a dawn service at Anzac Cove that New Zealand’s contribution of 16,000 soldiers to the Gallipoli campaign was disproportionately large from a national population that was then only 1 million people.

“Anzac troops came ashore here shoulder-to-shoulder with their brothers from half a world away. Some anticipated adventure far from home. But as the sun rose and the shadows drained from the gullies, it was not adventure that greeted them, but horror,” Luxon said.

“It would be a disservice to those whose valor we remember, if we forget the real lesson of this campaign: that we should do all we can — all we can — to prevent anything like it happening again,” he added.

Erdoğan also commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Çanakkale land battles.

"The sacrifices, courage, and determination of the Turkish nation have entrusted us with the ‘Spirit of Çanakkale.’ By embracing this sacred legacy, we will remain true to our ancestors, keep the spirit alive no matter the conditions and pass it on to future generations," Erdoğan said.