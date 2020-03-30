Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

ISTANBUL
Turkey's president on March 30 launched a National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the novel coronavirus.

Announcing the "We are self-sufficient, Turkey" campaign, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was donating his seven months of his salary as a way to kick start the fundraiser and added that several ministers have already joined as well.

"I am launching the campaign personally by donating my seven-month salary," Erdoğan said in his address to the nation.

“Our goal is to help those financially struggling, especially daily wage workers, due to the precautions taken against the outbreak,” Erdoğan noted.

Cabinet members in the government and lawmakers have donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign, he added.

He also stressed that Turkey enjoys better medical facilities compared to other countries fighting the virus, saying: "Turkey is rapidly opening new hospitals while also strengthening the existing ones."

"We are determined to use all means to curb the spread of the virus", he added.

He also announced a new city hospital with 600 bed capacity in Istanbul’s Okmeydanı district was opened as of March 31..

The president said from masks to medicine, Turkey was in a place to produce its own needs in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have so far distributed more than 24 million surgical masks, 3 million N-95 masks, a million gowns and 181,000 protective eyewear. We also have the means to increase production rate of these materials,” he said.

