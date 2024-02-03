Erdoğan, Kristersson discuss anti-terror mechanisms, bilateral ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed Sweden's NATO membership process, the fight against terrorism, bilateral relations, and regional and global issues in a phone call on Friday, the Communications Directorate said.

"President Erdoğan expressed his belief that Sweden will fulfill its obligations arising from the three-way agreement, in accordance with the spirit of alliance following the ratification of Sweden's entry into NATO," the Communications Directorate said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Erdoğan also emphasized the need for operating a security cooperation mechanism between the two countries and stressed the significance of Sweden's assistance in Türkiye's counterterrorism efforts.

The mechanism was established in June 2022 as part of a three-way agreement. Türkiye approved the accession process for the two Nordic states in exchange for commitments to intensify efforts to combat the presence of the PKK and other terrorist organizations against Türkiye on their territories.

Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, while Sweden still needs the approval of Hungary to become the 32nd member of NATO.